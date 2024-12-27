First Warning Forecast: Tracking severe weather threat Sunday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures out the door this morning are chilly in the 30s and 40s. We’re a touch less cool than previous mornings but we get much warmer heading into the weekend. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid 50s underneath partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be low today but a few spotty showers will be possible as we go throughout the afternoon and evening.

Saturday high temperatures jump up into the middle 60s. There’s a slight chance for an isolated shower in the late morning and early afternoon but models are favoring the Eastern Shore and Peninsulas. Highs Sunday climb as high as the upper 60s and even low 70s. Scattered showers will be possible Sunday night and likely linger into Monday morning. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible with our primary concerns being damaging winds, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Your New Years Forecast is not looking like a washout. We do have a slight chance for evening showers during the celebrations. Temperatures next week will be mild in the low 60s.

