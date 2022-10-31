Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers for Halloween night

Posted at 4:39 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 04:53:09-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Tracking showers for Halloween night and into Tuesday. Highs in the 60s and 70s this week, near normal for this time of year.

Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning, mainly inland. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the low 70s. Rain chances will be slim during the day. Showers will move in tonight, mainly after 8 PM.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers Tuesday morning. Rain chances will drop, and clouds will start to clear in the afternoon to evening. We will warm to the mid 70s tomorrow.

Cooler air moves in for midweek. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday with partly cloudy skies. We will warm back to the 70s for Friday and the weekend. Rain chances will be slim for the second half of the week.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows near 60. Winds: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Morning Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S/W 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Ragweed)
UV Index: 4 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update
Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen is expected to become a tropical storm today. This system is about 160 miles SSE of Jamaica and moving west. A west to WNW motion is expected during the next several days. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. The system is expected to become Tropical Storm Lisa later today and could be near hurricane strength by Wednesday.

