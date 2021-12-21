First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers overnight, clearing by midday Wednesday

First Warning Forecast:

Showers will continue overnight and early Wednesday morning, but should move out after sunrise Wednesday. Lows will be in the low 40s.

Clouds will decrease through the day Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. Colder air will move in Wednesday night with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

A cold and sunny Thursday with highs in the mid 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

A warming trend begins on Christmas Eve with highs in the mid 50s. Even warmer on Christmas Day with highs in the mid 60s