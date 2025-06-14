First Warning Forecast: Tracking slow moving storms this evening & Father's Day

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Strong storms roll in this evening bringing heavy rainfall, lightning, and the threat of flash flooding. There's also the possibility of isolated instances of hail and gusty wind. The rain clears around midnight tonight. Lows will be in the low 70s.

Father's Day Sunday will start out dry. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Scattered storms build in the afternoon and evening so get your outdoor plans started early. Some storms could turn strong to severe with the threat of damaging wind gusts, isolated hail and flooding.

Conditions start to dry out mid to late week but the daily chance of showers and thunderstorms will remain. Highs climb into the 90s but the high humidity will make it feel like the triple digits.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar