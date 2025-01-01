First Warning Forecast: Tracking snow chances next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening we are clear and cool. Temperatures will be falling off into the 40s. Many locations will wake up to temperatures right around freezing. Thursday will be sunny with high temperatures around the middle 40s.

A few flakes will be possible Friday but mainly light rain will persist. The chance we get any moisture going is fairly low. Our best chance for any snow and rain will be Monday. Snow will be possible early Monday morning before transitioning into a wintry mix in the afternoon. Snow will be possible again once temperatures fall below freezing Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.

Much colder conditions will stick around through this next stretch of weather with high temperatures only in the 30s and 40s.

