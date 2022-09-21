First Warning Forecast: Tracking storms and a 20 degree cool down

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warm and muggy through midweek. A cold front brings in rain for Thursday and much cooler air to end the work week.

Another warm and humid day with highs in the upper 80s. We will see mostly sunny skies with just a few clouds in the mix.

Changes move in with a cold front on Thursday. We will still be warm and humid ahead of the front with highs in the low 90s on Thursday. Expect scattered showers and storm, mainly Thursday afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.

It will be much cooler and less humid behind the front. Highs will only reach the low 70s on Friday and it will feel very fall-like. It will be windy on Friday with north winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

The weekend looks nice! Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. We will warm to the mid 80s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW/NW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Fiona becomes a category four hurricane as it moves away from the Turks and Caicos Islands. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will continue to move away from the Turks and Caicos today, and approach Bermuda late on Thursday. Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds are now near 130 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast through tonight. Some fluctuations in intensity are possible tonight and Thursday.

Tropical Storm Gaston strengthens over the central/north Atlantic. A turn to the northeast is expected today, followed by a motion toward the east starting Thursday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Slight additional strengthening is forecast today, followed by little change in strength over the next couple days.

A tropical wave is producing shower and thunderstorm activity a few hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands. The system continues to show signs of organization and it will likely become a tropical depression within the next two or three days. The disturbance is forecast to move WNW across the southern Windward Islands by late today and then move toward the central Caribbean Sea later this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%)

