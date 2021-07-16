First Warning Forecast: Tracking storms and a break from the extreme heat this weekend

First Warning Forecast:

Highs will return to the mid 90s this afternoon, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. With the humidity, the heat index will top 100 this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon to early evening.

Our summer-like stretch will continue for Saturday, with highs in the mid 90s and an afternoon heat index to 100+. Scattered showers and storms will develop late in the day, closer to sunset.

Changes start to move in with a cold front on Sunday. Highs will drop to the upper 80s. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with a bigger chance for showers and storms.

Highs will linger in the mid to upper 80s for the first half of next week. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms for at least Monday and Tuesday.

