First Warning Forecast: Tracking storms this evening and tonight, some severe

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Showers and storms will develop and move through the area this evening to early tonight, thanks to the passage of a cold front. A few storms could be severe, with damaging winds our biggest threat. Skies will clear behind the front overnight, as lows will be in the low 70s.

Thursday will be noticeably cooler (and less humid) and feature a hazy mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 80s, which is 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Rain chance Thursday is only 10%.

We'll end the work week with warm highs in the mid 80sFriday with only a slight chance of a shower or storm. Saturday and Sunday will feature isolated storm chances with highs in the mid 80s and low 90s. Also, the hazy sunshine thanks to wildfire smoke from out west will continue through the weekend.