First Warning Forecast: Tracking storms to end the work week

This afternoon we'll see building clouds out ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures will be slightly less cool with highs in the mid 60s. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening mainly for our evening spots.

We'll be ending the work week just like we started it. Widespread rainfall arrives Friday morning. There will be off and on again showers and storms throughout the day. Most of the area is under a level 1 out of 5 severe weather threat. Our main severe weather threats will be damaging hail and winds. Flooding with heavy rainfall at times will also be of concern.

Most of the rain moves out by Saturday morning leaving mainly cloudy skies behind. Temperatures will be cool this weekend with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. There will be a slight chance for showers Saturday. Cool and breezy conditions persist Sunday.

Next week temperatures return to the mid 70s. Another cold front reaches us by Tuesday knocking highs back down into the low 60s by the middle of next week.

