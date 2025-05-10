First Warning Forecast: Tracking storms to start next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be mostly cloudy and mild. While we’re expecting mainly dry conditions, clouds from our next system roll in overnight. Low temperatures tonight fall into the mid 50s.

Mother’s Day Sunday will be warm and cloudy. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. There’s a chance of showers for Dare County, but all other locations look to be dry.

Scattered shower and storm chances return Monday. The system will linger in the area through the middle of next week so expect daily shower and storm chances. We briefly dry out Thursday but more rain returns by the end of the week.

