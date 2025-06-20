First Warning Forecast: Tracking a potential heat wave next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, will be comfortable with lower humidity and mild temperatures. Temperatures fall to the low 70s tonight underneath mostly clear skies.

Saturday will be bright and sunny with highs near the low 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon. There's a slight chance for a few showers along southern portions of the Outer Banks.

We copy and paste the bright skies into Sunday as well. Highs get a step warmer in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be in the low triple digits.

It gets even hotter in the week ahead. High temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s. It will feel more like 105+! Rain chances remain fairly low but a couple of spotty storms are anticipated around Wednesday and Thursday.

