First Warning Forecast: Tracking the threat for severe weather New Year's Eve

A line of showers and storms moving in with a cold front will pass through Hampton Roads tonight. Some storms could turn severe with our main concern being gusty wind. The wet weather should be moving out just before midnight so outdoor countdown celebrations should be good to go.

New Year's Day will be sunny and breezy. Temperatures will be right around average with highs in the middle 50s. We get much cooler to end the week with highs falling back into the 40s.

Cooler days ahead also means cooler nights. We're tracking some chances for rain and snow Sunday night and Monday. This could be the end of our 1067-day snow drought!

