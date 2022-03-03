First Warning Forecast: Tracking the warmest air since late-October, highs in the 80s

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

After a spring tease, it's back to winter to end the work week.. A cold front is approaching the area from the northern half of Virginia this morning. Temperatures ahead of the front are mild and in the 40s and 50s. The warmest part of the our Thursday will be later this morning to lunchtime when temperatures (averaged out) should be in the low 60s. But during the course of the day, temperatures will slowly fall as the wind shifts to northeast behind the front. This is why today's temperature forecast is so location dependent because it'll get cooler faster north, with our North Carolina counties hanging onto the warmer air the longest. Expect high clouds this morning and a mix of clouds along the front, but dry air close to the surface will keep our rain chance at 10%.

WTKR Weather

The coldest day of the week will be Friday as the cold air from the front sets in. We'll start the day in the low to mid 30s and highs will only reach the mid and upper 40s, some 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Skies will be partly cloudy.

WTKR Weather

Thankfully this cold air will only "stick" for 24 hours. We will warm back to the 60s and 70s this weekend as a warm front lifts through from south to north. The front will bring in a mix of sun and clouds and the chance for a few spotty showers. It will be warm and windy on Monday with highs near 80, 25 degrees above normal for this time of year. A cold front will bring in a bigger rain chance and another temperature drop on Tuesday.