First Warning Forecast: Tracking the warmest Easter in the past 5 years

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be cool and breezy. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s again tonight. Clear skies will allow for perfect viewing conditions of the Lyrids Meteor Shower that is currently underway.

High pressure moves offshore tonight, giving way to much warmer conditions this weekend. Friday, we'll be back in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We get even warmer this weekend. Highs Saturday soar into the mid 80s. Your Easter Sunday won't be quite as warm but we'll still be in the low 80s. That is warmer than the past 5 Easter Sunday's.

A cold front gives us a slight chance for some isolated showers early next week. Conditions overall will be mainly dry and warm.

