First Warning Forecast: Tracking Tropical Storm Chantal

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening some isolated storms will be possible mainly in northeast North Carolina as Chantal continues to inch northward. After the sun goes down storm chances will be limited.

Clouds and rain build in from south to north throughout the day Sunday. The biggest impacts from the tropical system will be along southern portions of the Outer Banks where heavy rain and flooding will be most prevalent.

After the remnants of Chantal exit, a stalled out front lingers to the north keeping daily shower and storm chances around all week long.

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

