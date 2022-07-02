Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Hot and muggy holiday weekend and tracking newly formed Tropical Storm Colin...

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms. As tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Colin surges north and a cold front approaches from the north, we'll have plenty of potential for development today and Sunday. Highs Saturday will be near 90 and heat index values will be near 100.

Tropical Storm Colin is not likely to bring major impacts to the region. This in part, due to the short lifespan that is expected of the storm and quick movement in and out of our area Sunday morning through Sunday evening. The areas with the greatest impact from the actual storm will be the southern OBX where 45 mph gusts and an additional 1" of rain will be possible Sunday. Everywhere else, the weather story centers around a cold front moving in Sunday afternoon and evening from north to south. Storms will move in from north to south and some could have the potential of being strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. With that said, the day won't be a washout. Expect the day to feature off and on storms rather than widespread storms.

Our 4th of July is looking drier thanks to the southward movement of Sundays cold front clearing out. Other than a pop-up storm, Monday will be dry with highs in the upper 80s and a mix of sun and clouds.