First Warning Forecast: Tracking warm & wet weather Satuday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be pleasant and sunny. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s but some inland locations could touch 80. Lows will dip into the 50s tonight.

More clouds will be building in throughout the day on Friday. As a warm front lifts through the region, some isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

The weekend will be split. We’ll be warm and rainy on Saturday and cooler and sunny on Sunday. A cold front will bring the chance for widely scattered showers throughout the day Saturday. High temperatures reach the low 80s. Behind the front drier conditions return Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.

The warming trend continues next week with highs pushing 90 degrees by next Wednesday.

