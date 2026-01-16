First Warning Forecast: Tracking weekend nor'easter bringing wintry mix

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Today we’ll see plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the low 40s. Winds pick back up this evening with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight, temperatures drop to the mid 30s. More clouds will build in overnight.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of spotty showers in the afternoon. Highs will be mild in the upper 50s. On Sunday, precipitation chances will be higher as we track an off shore nor’easter bringing a mix of rain and snow. Highs Sunday will be in the low 40s.

We’re in for a cooler and brighter stretch of days through the middle of next week. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

