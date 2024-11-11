First Warning Forecast: Tracking widespread rainfall Monday morning

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Building rain chances as we head into tonight. This will be our first chance for widespread rainfall in over a month! While we won't be enough rainfall to rack up a few inches, many locations will at least see a few tenths of an inch.

Your Veterans Day won't be a complete washout. The clouds and rain will start clearing out by the afternoon. High temperatures Monday warm to the low and middle 70s.

The rest of this week will be much cooler with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for several days. A mid week cold front will be bringing the chance for a few isolated showers on Thursday.

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

