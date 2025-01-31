First Warning Forecast: Tracking widespread rainfall tonight

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Cloudy and humid conditions will linger all day long. A misty drizzle will be possible but most of the wet weather during the day will stick to our northern spots. High temperatures this afternoon will reach either side of 70 degrees with a warm breeze out of the south.

Tonight a cold front sweeps through bringing round two of the rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Friday and linger into early Saturday morning. The worst of it will move through around midnight but conditions will be improving overnight.

Highs Saturday will be falling throughout the day as the cold air comes rushing in. Temperatures will trend closer to average this weekend. Mostly dry conditions prevail next week with the exception of a few spotty showers overnight on Sunday. Chances for scattered showers return by the end of next week.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar