First Warning Forecast: Tracking wind chill values in the teens Friday morning

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening low temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s again. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the middle 40s with plenty of sunshine and windy conditions.

Building clouds and staying windy Thursday with only slight rain chances. High temperatures will be in the 50s. We return to the low 40s Friday with early morning wind chill values in the teens.

Next week a cold front will be bringing the chance for scattered showers. High temperatures rebound back into the 50s and 60s to start the week.

