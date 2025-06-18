First Warning Forecast: Triple digit heat index & severe storm threat

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be one of the hottest afternoons of the year so far. Highs will reach the mid 90s but it will feel more like the low 100s. Mostly sunny skies stick around all day long.

It gets even warmer Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index surges to 106+! A cold front crosses the region tomorrow evening bringing the chance for scattered severe storms. Our main threats will be damaging wind and hail but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Temperatures back off into the upper 80s this weekend. Dry conditions are expected to prevail both Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine. More heat returns next week with highs back in the mid 90s.

