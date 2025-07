Meteorologist Greg Padgett's First Warning Forecast

A heat advisory will continue Sunday afternoon before late-day thunderstorms cool things down. More heat and storms are likely through the workweek. Highs on Sunday will peak in the mid- to upper-90s, with heat indices approaching 110° in some areas. The long-term forecast indicates a cooling trend by next weekend.

