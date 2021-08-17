First Warning Forecast: Tropical air Wednesday with more humidity & a few storms

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will feature mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s.

The tropical air mass associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, will lead to another muggy afternoon with a few storms Wednesday. The heaviest rain will fall west and over the higher elevations of Virginia, but any storm that develops in our region could produce locally heavy rain. It will be another warm August day with highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values will rise to the upper 90s.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week. Highs will be near the 90-degree mark with heat index values near the triple digits. Expect more sunshine with only a slight chance of rain (25%).

The unsettled weather pattern will ramp up into the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s with afternoon storms expected Friday and Saturday. Speaking of the weekend, if your plans take you to the beach, take extra caution when venturing into the water. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will feature a heightened risk of rip currents thanks to Tropical Cyclone Henri paralleling us just a few hundred of miles off the coast.

Mostly dry and warm heading into the start of the work week with highs in the upper 80s.