First Warning Forecast: Tropical Storm forms off the Carolina coast

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Lower humidity again today, mugginess returns next week. Tropical development along the Carolina coast.

Another nice day! Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. The humidity will remain low (for July). We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a spotty shower/storm possible.

WTKR News 3

Highs will return to the upper 80s on Sunday, but the humidity will start to increase, making it feel more like the 90s. Expect a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms as the outer rain bands from Tropical Storm Chantal spread across the Southeast to Mid-Atlantic.

Showers and storms from the remnants of Chantal will continue for Monday as the system falls apart over eastern North Carolina and Virginia.

WTKR News 3

Get ready for another humid and soggy stretch of days ahead. Highs will linger near 90 for most of next week with afternoon heat index values in the triple digits. Each day will have the chance for showers and storms as a front meets up with the tropical moisture and stalls out over the region.

WTKR News 3

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: E 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Three strengthens to Tropical Storm Chantal. Chantal is centered about 150 miles SSE of Charleston, SC. On the forecast track, the center of Chantal is expected to move across the coast of South Carolina Sunday morning. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is expected before Chantal reaches the coast.

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR