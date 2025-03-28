First Warning Forecast: Turning up the heat this weekend!

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

After high temperatures nearly reached 80 degrees at Norfolk International today, the heat cranks up even more Saturday.

Gusty southerly winds pull in some really warm air Saturday afternoon. High temperatures area wide reach the low 80s. Coastal locations will trend a bit cooler only reaching the 70s. A few more clouds will be around but we're expecting mainly dry conditions.

Sunday will be warm with highs in the upper 70s. Most of the day will be dry but there's a slight chance for afternoon and evening showers. Higher rain chances arrive Monday with an approaching cold front.

We are under a level 2 out of 5 severe weather threat Monday night with the risk of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms. Primary concerns will be damaging wind gusts but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Cooler and drier conditions return briefly during the middle of next week before temperatures climb back into the 70s and eventually 80s as we head into the end of the week.

