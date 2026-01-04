First Warning Forecast: Turning warmer by midweek

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Skies remain mostly clear overnight. Lows dip into the upper 20s and low 30s.

A few clouds move in by Monday morning, but most of the day will remain sunny. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

Mainly dry weather continues throughout most of the week. Temperatures quickly warm to the 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cold front will bring shower chances over the upcoming weekend.

