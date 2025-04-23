First Warning Forecast: Unsettled end to the week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Skies will be clearing throughout the day today. With a significant amount of clouds around for the majority of the day, high temperatures will only reach the upper 60s and low 70s. It will feel cool in comparison to warmer days we’ve had so far this week.

Tomorrow we’re expecting a bit more sunshine. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 70s. High temperatures will gradually warm up heading into this weekend. By Saturday afternoon we reach the low 80s. Another cold front brings widespread showers and storms Saturday but drier and cooler conditions return Sunday. Temperatures fall into the upper 60s Sunday afternoon.

Warmer and sunnier conditions return next week with temperatures moderating back into the 70s and 80s.

