First Warning Forecast: Unsettled weather to end the work week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Rain showers begin moving in this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be a bit below normal in the middle 40s.

Plan for a wet commute to work Thursday morning. Scattered showers will be filling in from north to south throughout the day. The rain tapers off during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 60s.

We're stuck in an unstable pattern with a series of systems moving through leading to big temperature swings and elevated rain chances. Our next system arrives this weekend leading to rain chances late Saturday and into early Sunday.

