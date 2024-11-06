Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Up and down temps and a chance of showers

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday, with highs soaring to the low 80s. Expect building clouds as the day goes on.

Evening Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

A cold front is expected to move in to end the work week. It is still uncertain how much moisture we will see from this front, but as of now, we are keeping a 30 percent chance for a few showers on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. We should be drying out just in time to end the work week.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
ADI Futurecast GRAF Longer.png

The end of the week will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Expect the low 60s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies.

A few showers will be possible on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will warm back to 70 on Sunday and to the mid 70s by Monday.

Tropical Update:

Hurricane Stats Track.png

Meteorologist April Loveland

