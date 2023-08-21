First Warning Forecast: Up & down heat/humidity changes this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A roller coaster ride of temperatures and humidity this week. Tracking showers and storms to end the week.

After a nice break this weekend, it will feel like summer again today. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s this afternoon with a heat index near 100. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will sweep through the region on Tuesday. We will see partly cloudy skies with a slim chance for a shower. Highs will fall back to the 80s and the humidity will start to drop behind the front.

Wednesday looks like the winner of the week! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s and low humidity (for this time of year).

The heat and humidity start to build again for the end of the work week. Highs will reach the low 90s on Friday with an afternoon heat index near 100. Scattered showers and storms will start to move on Friday and for the upcoming weekend.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW/NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Watching three tropical storms and two areas for potential development in the Atlantic basin.

