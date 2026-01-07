First Warning Forecast: Up & down temperatures, even warmer late week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast
This afternoon, temperatures will reach the upper 60s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies all day long.
Temperatures fall back into the 50s Thursday behind a cold front.This cool down will be brief as highs reach the 70s heading into the upcoming weekend.
A stronger cold front brings rain chances this weekend. Scattered showers begin Saturday afternoon and linger into Sunday morning.
