First Warning Forecast: Very cold & windy with snow, rain, and ice this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain, snow, and ice for the weekend. A very cold stretch to start next week.

Highs will drop back to the upper 40s today, near normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible.

Colder air and messy weather is set to move in this weekend as an area of low pressure slides across the Southeast to the Mid-Atlantic. A mix of snow, rain, and ice is possible for much of VA and NC from late Saturday to early Monday.

Snow showers will build in Saturday night for most of the area with a wintry mix in NE NC. As temperatures rise on Sunday, we will see a mix of precipitation from snow to sleet to freezing rain to rain. Most of the region will change over to rain by Sunday afternoon. As temperatures drop Sunday night we could return to a wintry mix. The mix of precipitation should clear out Monday morning.

Most of our snow accumulation is expected Saturday night to early Sunday morning. Expect higher snow totals to the north and lowers totals to the south. Some ice accumulation is likely Sunday to Monday morning with the mix of precipitation. Expect higher ice accumulation to the west and lower to the east. Snow and ice accumulation can result in downed trees and power outages, plan accordingly.

In addition to the wintry precipitation, it will be cold and windy this weekend. We will start Saturday morning with temperature in the teens and 20s with a wind chill in the single digits to near zero. We will struggle to hit 30 on Saturday with an afternoon wind chill in the 20s. It will still be windy, but we will climb into the 40s on Sunday.

Highs will linger in the 30s early next week with lows in the 20s. As a result, we could see issues with refreeze to start next week.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 20s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: NE 10-20+

