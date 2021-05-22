First Warning Forecast: Very High Rip Current Risk, more clouds and warmer w/ highs in upper 80s

First Warning Forecast:

More clouds will build in this weekend with a big warmup. We will see a mix of clouds on Saturday (partly to mostly cloudy) and a clearing trend for Sunday (partly cloudy to mostly sunny). There is a very high rip current risk at the local beaches today, so use caution or avoid getting into the ocean. A spotty shower is possible later Saturday to early Sunday. Highs will warm to the upper 80s on Saturday and low 90s on Sunday.

Rain chances increase slightly late Monday as a cold front crosses from north to south through the area. Temperatures will also cool down behind the front with highs both Monday and Tuesday in the low 80s.