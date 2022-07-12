First Warning Forecast:

It's back to summer heat and humidity today... Highs will soar to the low 90s today, which will be 15 degrees warmer than yesterday! Today's heat index value (feels like) will reach between 95 and 100. Watch out for patchy fog inland, especially closer to I-95 this morning. We'll see plenty of sunshine elsewhere to start, with a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. Today is looking dry but later this evening and early tonight, a slow-moving cold front will make a run at the northwestern part of the viewing area and Eastern Shore. Leftover showers and/or storms will be possible from Williamsburg east to Accomack County, but most of us will only notice an increase of clouds overnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

This slow-moving cold front stalls across the area Wednesday. As it does so, showers and thunderstorms will fire up along it during the afternoon and evening. The threat of severe weather has shifted south to include most of North Carolina. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be our biggest threats. It'll be another hot day Wednesday with highs in the low 90s and heat index values near 100.

The stalled front will also give us continued rain and storm chances for Thursday and Friday. Highs will back down a bit Thursday and Friday, to the mid 80s.