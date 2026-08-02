First Warning Forecast: Very humid this week with scattered storms

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start off partly cloudy and humid, with much more humid conditions expected today and the rest of this week. High temperatures will get up to around 90, with winds out of the S at 10-20 mph. Scattered storms will pop up during the afternoon, with a 40% chance of rain. Tonight we'll see mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will start out mostly cloudy with scattered showers. It will be humid once again but a bit cooler, with high temperatures in the mid 80s and dew points in the mid 70s. We'll see more widespread storms during the afternoon, with a 70% chance of rain tomorrow. Tuesday will be another wet and humid day with a 60% chance of showers and storms. High temperatures will stay in the mid 80s Tuesday.

Humid conditions are expected to stick around for the rest of the week, with dew points staying in the mid 70s through Thursday. High temperatures will jump into the upper 80s to low 90s, with scattered summertime storms possible both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Rain chances dwindle a bit to end the week, but humid conditions Friday and Saturday will still lead to some isolated pop-up storms during both afternoon.

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