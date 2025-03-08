First Warning Forecast: Very "spring-like" next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Don't forget to turn your clocks forward an hour tonight. While we lose an hour of sleep, we'll gain more daylight. The sunrise time Sunday is 7:23 am and the sun will set at 7:07 pm.

A few sprinkles will be possible for southern portions of the Outer Banks Sunday. The rest of us hold off the rain until Monday evening. There will only be a slight chance of a few showers for our southern spots.

High temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. We get even warmer heading into the rest of the week. By Wednesday we reach the upper 60s. By Saturday we jump to the mid 70s.

