First Warning Forecast: Very windy today, Cold again tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Wind Advisory until 4 pm Thursday for the Eastern Shore, Virginia Beach, and the Outer Banks. Wind gusts to exceed 40 mph along the coast.

*** Coastal Flood Advisory until 4 PM Thursday for the Outer Banks. Strong W/NW winds could trigger soundside flooding.

A step warmer but very windy today. Cold again to end the week. A big warmup and several rain chances next week.

Not as cold this morning with temperatures in the 40s. We will sneak into the low 50s around midday, then fall back to the 40s this afternoon. Look for a mix of partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today with a slim rain chance. Very windy today with winds turning from SW to NW at 15 to 25 with gusts 30 to 40 mph. Wind gusts could top 40 mph along the coast.

The cold air returns Friday as highs drop back to the low 40s. It will feel more like the 30s with a NW wind at 10 to 20.

Winds will back down for the weekend, and we start to warm up. Highs will reach the mid 40s on Saturday and climb to the mid 50s on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies both days.

Clouds and showers move in early next week with highs warming into the 60s.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SW/NW 15-25 G30-40

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Sunny, Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

