First Warning Forecast: Warm again today, Cooler and breezy tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking a midweek cold front that will bring in cooler air. A second cold front will bring in another temperature drop this weekend.

Highs will return to the upper 70s today, almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds, with more clouds in the morning and more sun in the afternoon.

WTKR News 3

A cold front is set to move through early Thursday. Rain chances will be slim, but cooler air will move in behind the front. Highs will drop to the upper 60s for Thursday and the wind will pick up.

Back to sunshine on Friday with highs near 70, normal for this time of year.

We are tracking another (mostly) dry cold front this weekend. Highs will warm back into the mid 70s by Saturday then fall to the mid 60s on Sunday.

WTKR News 3

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: N 10-20

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: High

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR