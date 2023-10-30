First Warning Forecast: Warm again today, Cooler with showers for Halloween

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warm again today, but cool for the rest of the week. Rain for Halloween, more sunshine to end the work week.

Another nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. Clouds will start to build in late this afternoon to evening and a few showers will move in tonight.

Expect a very gloomy Halloween with widespread clouds and showers throughout the day. Highs will struggle to reach the mid 50s and it will be windy with a north wind at 10 to 20 mph. Clouds and showers will linger for trick-or-treating with temperatures falling from the low 50s to the upper 40s.

Skies will clear on Wednesday, but it will be chilly and windy. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s with a strong north wind gusting to 30 mph.

Expect lots of sunshine to end the work week with a slow warming trend. Highs will reach the 60s on Friday and the low 70s for the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Building Clouds, Showers. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: W/N 10-15

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Showers, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tracking a low pressure system a couple of hundred miles ENE of the central Bahamas. This system is moving into an area of strong upper-level winds and dry air, and the chances of it becoming a short-lived tropical storm appear to be decreasing.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

An area of disturbed weather has formed over the eastern Caribbean Sea. This system is expected to move west during the next several days, and environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development. A tropical depression could form late this week when the system reaches the central or southwestern Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (40%)

