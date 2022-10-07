First Warning Forecast: Warm again today, Much cooler this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Even warmer today, but cool air returns for the weekend.

Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Expect mostly sunny skies all day with clouds building in late tonight.

A cold front will move through on Saturday. Rain chances will be slim but expect extra clouds and a big cool down. Highs will drop to the low 60s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Winds will also pick up Saturday, north at 10 to 15 with gusts to near 20 mph. Winds will relax, we will return to sunshine, and highs will reach the mid 60s on Sunday.

We will warm back to the low 70s early next week with several sunny days. Our next rain chance will move in with a cold front for the end of the work week (Thursday/Friday).

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 10-15G20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Thirteen forms in the Caribbean Sea near the coast of Venezuela/Colombia. The system is then forecast to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea through Saturday and approach the coast of Nicaragua on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected for the next 12-24 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today. The system is expected to become a hurricane by Saturday night as it approaches San Andres and Providencia Islands.

