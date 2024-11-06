First Warning Forecast: Warm again today, Much-needed rain on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to near 80 through midweek. Tracking showers for Thursday with a cold front.

Warm again today with highs in the low 80s, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today with a slight SW wind.

A cold front is set to move though the region on Thursday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon to evening.

Leftover clouds and showers will continue for Friday morning then we will see clearing skies in the afternoon. Cooler air will return behind the cold front. Highs will drop back to the upper 60s on Friday.

Cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies with a slight NE breeze and slim rain chances. Highs will warm to near 70 on Sunday. Another cold front will bring in showers later Sunday to Monday.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tropical Update

Hurricane Rafael centered between Jamaica and Cuba. On the forecast track, Rafael is expected move over western Cuba later today, and move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico tonight. Rapid strengthening is forecast, and Rafael is forecast to become a Category 2 hurricane before it makes landfall in Cuba later today. Rafael could briefly weaken over Cuba but is then expected to emerge into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico as a hurricane.

Tracking a trough of low pressure several hundred miles ENE of the Leeward Islands. This system is expected to move generally west during the next few days, and an area of low-pressure could form near the northern Leeward Islands tonight or Thursday. Some gradual development of this system is possible toward the end of the week and into the early part of the weekend while it moves near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

