First Warning Forecast: Warm again today, Severe storm threat this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A very warm end to the work week. Tracking showers and storms for the weekend. Falling to the 60s more most of next week.

Warm again today with highs in the upper 80s, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies today with a SW wind kicking up this afternoon.

Our next rain chance is set to move in with a cold front this weekend. Clouds will build in on Saturday (partly to mostly cloudy) with showers and storms moving in from the afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with a risk for damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Highs will warm to the upper 70s, before the rain moves in. It will be windy tomorrow, south at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Showers should move out during the overnight hours. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Sunday with highs near 70.

Sunshine will return early next week but highs will drop to the mid 60s, below normal for this time of year.



Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: PM Showers/Storms, Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: High

