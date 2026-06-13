First Warning Forecast: Warm and less humid Saturday, severe threat Sunday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will be less humid and mostly sunny with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. There is a chance for a late afternoon thunderstorm, though any activity will be isolated in nature with a 20% chance of rain. Winds will be light out of the N at 5-10 mph, turning E during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s to near 70.

Tomorrow will start off warm and humidity will begin to build once again. We'll see mostly sunny skies during the morning and early afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid 90s. Storms will begin to develop after 3 PM, and there is a risk for severe weather tomorrow. Potent thunderstorms will have the risk of damaging wind gusts along with a low-end (but not 0!) threat for an isolated tornado and large hail as well. Stay weather aware after 3 PM tomorrow and keep your phone handy to receive any warnings issued by the NWS.

Monday will be drier, with just some stray early morning showers and mostly cloudy skies expected. We'll see high temperatures in the low 80s, with less humidity as well. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for some afternoon showers. High temperatures will remain in the low 80s.

Summertime storm chances will linger into Wednesday as well as heat begins to build back into the region. By Thursday temperatures will return to the 90s.

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