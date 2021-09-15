First Warning Forecast: Warm and muggy, Showers and storms return

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A muggy midweek… Highs will reach the upper 80s today, but it will feel more like the low to mid 90s with the high humidity. Expect partly cloudy skies today with an isolated shower or storm possible.

Scattered showers and storms are possible for the end of the week as a cold front moves in and an area of low pressure builds along the coast. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday and Friday with scattered showers and storms. Highs will drop to the low and mid 80s. It will still be muggy, making it feel more like the upper 80s.

Highs will remain near or just above normal in the low to mid 80s this a weekend, but it will still be humid. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm possible.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Nicholas moving slowly across southeastern Texas. A slow motion toward the east is expected through Wednesday night, followed by a northward drift on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Continued gradual weakening is expected during the next couple of days, and Nicholas is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low Wednesday night or early Thursday.

A low pressure area located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to show signs of organization. Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves generally west at about 15 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (80%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%)

A trough of low pressure located a few hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for gradual development during the next few days, and a tropical depression is likely to form while the system moves NNW to north across the western Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (60%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

