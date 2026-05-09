First Warning Forecast: Warm and pleasant Mother's Day weekend

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will be pleasant with high temperatures warming into the upper 70s to low 80s. We'll see partly cloudy skies along with a 30% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Winds will be out of the S at 10-15 mph. Overnight temperatures will drop off into the 60s and upper 50s for lows.

Tomorrow will be a warm and sunny Mother's Day, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. We'll see mostly sunny skies with just a 10% chance of a stray shower. Winds will be light out of the N at 5-10 mph. Overnight clouds will start to build, and rain will start to develop late.

Monday is expected to be a dreary one, with on and off showers and clouds expected for much of the day. Occasional thunderstorms are possible as well. Hight temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s during the morning, with temperatures falling into the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon. Rainfall totals between 0.1" and 0.25" are expected. Winds will be out of the NE at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Clearing is expected Tuesday with mostly sunny skies returning. Temperatures will be stuck in the 60s Tuesday before warming back up to the 70s by Wednesday. Our next chance of rain looks to arrive by Thursday.

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