First Warning Forecast: Warm and sunny stretch of weather!

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be mild with temperatures dropping into the 60s after sunset. Winds should calm down a bit overnight, with low temperatures only dropping into the 50s.

Tomorrow will be an excellent Spring day, with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s along with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a bit gusty, out of the SW at 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. The Pollen count will be high tomorrow and will stay high for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will only drop down to around 60.

Wednesday will bring near record high temperatures to start the month of April, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. It will be mostly sunny, with just a 20% chance of a pop-up shower during the afternoon. Winds will be gusty again, out of the SW at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight lows will once again be mild, only reaching around 60. Thursday will be warm once again, with high temperatures in the low 80s along with partly cloudy skies and just a 10% chance of a stray afternoon shower.

Easter weekend will be a nice one, with warm weather sticking around through Easter Sunday. High temperatures will reach near 80 degrees, with some scattered showers possible Sunday afternoon. Cooler weather returns along with widespread rain on Sunday night into Monday.

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