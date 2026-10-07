First Warning Forecast: Warm and sunny Thursday, tracking Tropical Storm Isaias

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be pleasant with clear skies and light winds. Temperatures drop into the 60s this evening with 50s overnight.

Tomorrow will be a step warmer, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s (upper 70s ESVA). Sunny skies are expected once again, with light winds out of the SW at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will drop off into the 50s and low 60s with mostly clear skies expected.

Friday will feature partly cloudy skies and dry conditions once again. High temperatures will be a step cooler, in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-10 mph, keeping temperatures slightly cooler along the coast. On Saturday clouds return with mostly cloudy skies expected as the remnants of Isaias make their way closer to Hampton Roads. High temperatures will reach the 70s on Saturday with winds picking up.

On Sunday we're expecting showers in the morning to transition to steady rain by the afternoon as the remnants of Isaias move over us. Rain will be heavy at times Sunday afternoon, with isolated severe storms possible as well. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s, with gusty winds expected all day Sunday. Showers will linger into Monday with dry weather returning Tuesday and Wednesday.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Isaias is likely to strengthen into a hurricane Thursday and will make landfall between eastern Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle Friday night. This will be our first hurricane of the Atlantic Hurricane season, and its remnants will likely bring some rain to Hampton Roads by Sunday.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

X (Twitter)