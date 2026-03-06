First Warning Forecast: Warm and unsettled stretch continues

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This morning temperatures reach the upper 60s and low 70s but fall as we head into the afternoon with a backdoor cold front. A few spotty showers will be possible with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll start out with clouds and a few chances for rain in the morning, but we’ll see plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Storm chances return Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead 1 hour before bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday.

Shower and storm chances remain through much of next week. Temperatures fall back into the 60s by Thursday.

