First Warning Forecast: Warm and unsettled weather returns this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be cooler and comfortable. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s again tonight.

Bright and sunny skies prevail Monday. Afternoon high temperatures reach the low 70s. We gradually get warmer heading into the middle of the week. We’ll see several day in the mid 80s.

Another front drops in mid-week and meanders over the area giving us the chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Saturday of next week. While no single day is anticipated to be a washout some storms that develop could be on the stronger side of things due to the daytime heating.

Slightly cooler and drier conditions return for the following weekend.

